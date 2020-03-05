Automotive HVAC Market Size by Global Industry Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Upcoming Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Automotive HVAC industry valued approximately USD 13 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The increasing automobile production and the changes in compressor designs will surge up the demands of the industry.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Mahle Behr GmbH, Calsonic Kansei Co., Air International Thermal Systems (AITS), Denso Co., DelStar Technologies Inc., Valeo SA, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., and Delphi Automotive Plc. The companies are concentrating on developing cost-effective and energy efficient HVAC systems in accordance with the green energy regulations. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the major strategies taken by the key manufacturers.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Technology:

– Automatic

– Manual

Vehicle Type:

– Passenger Cars

– Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Automotive HVAC Market Study

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.1.1. Data Mining

1.1.2. Analysis

1.1.3. Market Estimation

1.1.4. Validation

1.1.5. Publishing

1.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive HVAC Market Definition & Scope

2.1. Objective of The Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of The Study

2.4. Years Considered for The Study

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 4. Global Automotive HVAC Industry Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive HVAC Market by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Automotive HVAC Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.2.1. Automatic HVAC System

5.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Continue……..

