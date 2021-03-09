Automotive HVAC Market 2020-2025 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insights by Top Key Players (Sanden USA, DENSO, Hanon Systems, MAHLE et al.)

Automotive HVAC (HVAC is abbreviation for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems) is a system consisting of three sub-systems that all work together to provide conditioned air to the cabin. The heating part can raise the temperature inside the car using heat from the engine. The ventilation part moves and directs the air within the cabin. And the air condition part can remove the heat from the car by cooling and dehumidifying the air with a refrigerant.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Automotive HVAC market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive HVAC market by product type and applications/end industries.

In 2018, in terms of value, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. Asia is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2023. This can be attributed to increasing patient population, rising demand for centralized and cost-effective financial management solutions, and growing use of electronic insurance medical claims in countries such as Japan, China, India, and Singapore.

Automotive HVAC Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 135 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Sanden USA

• DENSO

• Hanon Systems

• MAHLE

• Valeo

• Air International Thermal Systems

• …..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Standalone HVAC

• Dependent HVAC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Sport Utility Vehicle

• Compact Vehicle

• Mid-Sized Vehicle

• Premium Vehicle

• Luxury Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicles

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive HVAC:

Chapter 1: Describe Automotive HVAC Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive HVAC, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive HVAC, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive HVAC, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Automotive HVAC forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Automotive HVAC sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Automotive HVAC Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Automotive HVAC Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Automotive HVAC by Countries

6 Europe Automotive HVAC Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Automotive HVAC by Countries

8 South America Automotive HVAC by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive HVAC by Countries

10 Global Automotive HVAC Segment by Type

11 Global Automotive HVAC Segment by Application

12 Automotive HVAC Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

