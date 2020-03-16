Automotive Halogen Bulbs Industry Recent Developments, Emerging Growth, Trends, Global Market Insights Forecast to 2023

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The automotive halogen bulbs market includes sales of automotive halogen bulbs that use a halogen gas inside the bulbs to increase light output and rated life.

Lower cost benefits of halogen in headlights over other headlight types are expected to increase the demand for automotive halogen bulbs industry. These bulbs are used in projector bulbs in headlights and incorporate low replacement costs and lesser energy consumptions as compared to incandescent bulbs. Furthermore, properties such as decent lifespan of around 1000 hours under normal conditions and government regulations for more efficient bulbs will continue to drive growth in the automotive halogen bulbs market.

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Segmentation

By Product:

Halogen Short-Arc Lights Halogen Long-Arc Lights Halogen Flash Lights

By Application:

OEMs Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle

Countries covered are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, Australia

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Characteristics Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Size And Growth Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Segmentation Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market China Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market

……

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Trends And Strategies Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market are

GE Lighting

Philips Lighting

Osram Group

HELLA

Magneti Marelli

Toshiba

Eaton(Cooper)

Panasonic

KOITO MANUFACTURING

Valeo

