Automotive Glass Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Automotive Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global automotive glass market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. An automotive glass refers to a laminated or tempered glass that is manufactured by bonding two sheets of glass with the help of transparent plastic. It acts as a protective barrier and adds to the safety, security and structural integrity of a vehicle. Other than this, it offers acoustic comfort and temperature resistance, owing to which it is widely used as windshields, side and back windows, and sunroof and headlight coverings in a vehicle. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 22.7 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2 % during 2020-2025.

Rapid urbanization, growing population and inflating income levels are leading to the boosting sales of automobiles around the world. This represents one of the key factors driving the global automotive glass market. Additionally, rising consumer preferences for luxury vehicles is escalating the demand for the panoramic sunroof, which is further driving the global market growth. Besides this, several glass manufacturers are introducing innovative product variants, such as self-cleaning glasses that remain cleaner for a longer duration. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Glass Type:

1. Laminated Glass

2. Tempered Glass

3. Others

Breakup by Material Type:

1. IR PVB

2. Metal Coated Glass

3. Tinted Glass

4. Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

1. Passenger Cars

2. Light Commercial Vehicles

3. Trucks

4. Buses

5. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Windshield

2. Sidelite

3. Backlite

4. Rear Quarter Glass

5. Sideview Mirror

6. Rearview Mirror

7. Others

Breakup by End-User:

1. OEMs

2. Aftermarket Suppliers

Breakup by Technology:

1. Active Smart Glass

2. Passive Glass

Breakup by Region:

1. Europe

2. Asia Pacific

3. North America

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global automotive glass market. Some of the major players in the market are Asahi Glass, Corning, Fuyao Glass, Gentex, Hitachi Chemical, Magna, Nippon Sheet Glass, PGW, Polytronix, Saint-Gobain, Samvardhana Motherson, Webasto, Xinyi Glass, Ltd. etc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

