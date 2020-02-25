Automotive Glass Market: Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2028

The global Automotive Glass market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Glass market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Glass market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Glass market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Glass market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market taxonomy, and research scope of the automotive glass market.

Automotive Glass Market: Background

The market background section of the global automotive glass market report includes macroeconomic factors, value chain analysis, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities, along with forecast factors affecting the growth of the automotive glass market.

Automotive Glass Market: Segmentation

Application Glass Type Sales Channel Vehicle Type Region Windshields

Back Glass

Door Glass

Quarter Glass

Vent Glass

Moon/Sunroofs Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Original Equipment Suppliers (OES)

Independent Aftermarket Passenger Vehicles Compact Mid-Size Luxury SUV

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Electric Vehicles BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicles) PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles)

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Automotive Glass Market: Forecast

The market forecast section provides a pricing analysis of the automotive glass market on the basis of regional fronts by application, wherein, weighted average price has been computed to arrive at global average prices. This section also covers global market analysis on the basis of different segments, along with regional segmental analysis in terms of volume and value, Y-o-Y growth, market attractiveness index, and market share.

Automotive Glass Market: Emerging Countries Analysis

This section covers the automotive glass market analysis for the key emerging countries that are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for automotive glass manufacturers around the world.

Automotive Glass Market: Competition Analysis

In the final section of the report, a detailed competition analysis has been done with market share analysis pertaining to the automotive glass market, and performance of manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the global automotive glass market. The section also covers the detailed company profiles of key players in the automotive glass market. Examples of some of the key competitors in the automotive glass market are AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Saint-Gobain S.A., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Magna International Inc., Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., Glas Trösch Holding AG, Corning, and CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD., among others.

Research Methodology

The first stage of the automotive glass market research entailed the formulation of an initial hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. To analyse the automotive glass market share and competition analysis, we tracked key developments in the automotive glass market, such as collaborations, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, and awards and recognition for companies operating in the market. Competition benchmarking has been provided for the top 5 competitors with respect to the sales performance of automotive glass.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Glass market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Glass market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

