Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market Pegged for Robust Expansion during 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market is accounted for $14.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $27.18 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Rising sales of passenger cars globally, penetration of new fuels and technological advancements are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, the efficient and sophisticated fuel delivery system is at the higher the cost.

Automotive fuel delivery system is a key component in a vehicle. It maintains a proper air-fuel mixture according to the load conditions. It is involved in every step of supplying the fuel from the fuel tank to the cylinder. Automotive fuel delivery system pumps, filters, carry and injects fuel in internal combustion (IC) engine. A fuel delivery system consists of a fuel tank, fuel pump, fuel filter, fuel rail, fuel pipe, fuel pressure regulator, and carburettor or injector. Automotive fuel delivery system transfers fuel into vehicle’s combustion chamber.

Based on the components, the fuel injectors segment will account for the highest automotive fuel delivery system market growth during the forecast period. Fuel injector is an electronically controlled mechanical device which is used to inject the fuel into the engine for the preparation of homogenous (air-fuel) mixture which in turn provides efficient combustion to the engine.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is a prominent market for automotive fuel delivery system due to increasing adoption of energy-efficient fuel delivery systems countries such as US and Canada in the region.

Some of the key players in the Automotive Fuel Delivery System market include Denso Corporation, Keihin Corporation, Magna International Inc., Continental AG, Toyoda Gosie Co.Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, Landi Renzo, TI Automotive, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

Fuels Covered:

• Diesel

• Alternative Fuel

• Gasoline

• Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Components Covered:

• Fuel Pressure Regulator

• Fuel Injectors

• Fuel Rail

• Air Control Valve

• Fuel Pumps

• Fuel Filters

• Throttle Position Valve

• Engine Control Unit (ECU)

• Storage Tank

Technologies Covered:

• Electronically Controlled Fuel Delivery System

• Normal Fuel Delivery System

Methodologies Covered:

• Injector-Based Fuel Delivery System

• Carburettor-Based Fuel Delivering System

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Fuel Vehicles Covered:

• Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicle

• Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicle

• Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Vehicle

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Hybrid

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

