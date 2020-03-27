Business News Industry Reports Market Analysis Market Outlook Market Research Technology

Automotive Fabric Market Report 2019-2027 By Regional Revenue, Growth , Trends Analysis & Key Players – Acme Mills Company, Adient, Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A., Heathcoat Fabrics

Automotive Fabric enhances safety and designed to provide optimum comfort and pleasure to the users. The automotive fabric market is expected to grow substantially due to growing automobile sales across the world. Developing countries are dominating the automotive fabric market, as there is a surge in vehicle production. The market for upholstery in the automotive fabric is anticipated to project faster growth among other applications.

Rising concern over safety in automotive applications, advancement is fabric material is driving the automotive fabric market. Also, strict government safety norms for the usage of safety belts, airbags to reduce the rising number of accidents are also driving the automotive fabric market. However, product substitute market is restricting the automotive fabric market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand for eco-friendly fabric material and to reduce vehicle pollution, rising demand for lightweight fabric material is providing opportunities for the market.

Key players profiled in the report include  Acme Mills Company, Adient plc., Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A., Heathcoat Fabrics Limited, Lear Corporation, Martur Automotive Seating System, Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Seiren Co., Ltd., Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation

The “Global Automotive Fabric Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive fabric market with detailed market segmentation by fabric type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive fabric market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive fabric market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive fabric market is segmented on the basis of fabric type, application and vehicle type. Based on fabric type, the market is segmented as polyester, vinyl, leather, nylon and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into carpets/floor covering, upholstery, pre- assembled interior components, safety-belts, airbags and others. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger vehicle, LCV and M&HCV,

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive fabric market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive fabric market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive fabric market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive fabric market in these regions.

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    2. KEY TAKEAWAYS
    3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
    4. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET LANDSCAPE

    5. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

    6. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

    7. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FABRIC TYPE

    8. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

    9. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE

    10. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

    11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
    11.1. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
    11.2. AGREEMENTS, COLLABORATIONS AND JOIN VENTURES
    11.3. NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
    11.4. EXPANSIONS AND OTHER STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
    12. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
    12.1. ACME MILLS COMPANY
    12.2. ADIENT PLC.
    12.3. GRUPO ANTOLIN IRAUSA, S.A.
    12.4. HEATHCOAT FABRICS LIMITED
    12.5. LEAR CORPORATION
    12.6. MARTUR AUTOMOTIVE SEATING SYSTEM
    12.7. SAGE AUTOMOTIVE INTERIORS INC.
    12.8. SEIREN CO., LTD.
    12.9. SUMINOE TEXTILE CO., LTD.
    12.10. TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

    13. APPENDIX

