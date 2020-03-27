Automotive Fabric Market Report 2019-2027 By Regional Revenue, Growth , Trends Analysis & Key Players – Acme Mills Company, Adient, Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A., Heathcoat Fabrics

Automotive Fabric enhances safety and designed to provide optimum comfort and pleasure to the users. The automotive fabric market is expected to grow substantially due to growing automobile sales across the world. Developing countries are dominating the automotive fabric market, as there is a surge in vehicle production. The market for upholstery in the automotive fabric is anticipated to project faster growth among other applications.

Rising concern over safety in automotive applications, advancement is fabric material is driving the automotive fabric market. Also, strict government safety norms for the usage of safety belts, airbags to reduce the rising number of accidents are also driving the automotive fabric market. However, product substitute market is restricting the automotive fabric market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand for eco-friendly fabric material and to reduce vehicle pollution, rising demand for lightweight fabric material is providing opportunities for the market.

Key players profiled in the report include Acme Mills Company, Adient plc., Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A., Heathcoat Fabrics Limited, Lear Corporation, Martur Automotive Seating System, Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Seiren Co., Ltd., Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation

The “Global Automotive Fabric Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive fabric market with detailed market segmentation by fabric type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive fabric market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive fabric market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive fabric market is segmented on the basis of fabric type, application and vehicle type. Based on fabric type, the market is segmented as polyester, vinyl, leather, nylon and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into carpets/floor covering, upholstery, pre- assembled interior components, safety-belts, airbags and others. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger vehicle, LCV and M&HCV,

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive fabric market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive fabric market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive fabric market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive fabric market in these regions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FABRIC TYPE 8. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 9. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE 10. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11.1. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

11.2. AGREEMENTS, COLLABORATIONS AND JOIN VENTURES

11.3. NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

11.4. EXPANSIONS AND OTHER STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

12. AUTOMOTIVE FABRIC MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. ACME MILLS COMPANY

12.2. ADIENT PLC.

12.3. GRUPO ANTOLIN IRAUSA, S.A.

12.4. HEATHCOAT FABRICS LIMITED

12.5. LEAR CORPORATION

12.6. MARTUR AUTOMOTIVE SEATING SYSTEM

12.7. SAGE AUTOMOTIVE INTERIORS INC.

12.8. SEIREN CO., LTD.

12.9. SUMINOE TEXTILE CO., LTD.

12.10. TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION 13. APPENDIX

