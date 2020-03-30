Automotive End-Point Authentication Market and Forecast Study Launched

Automotive End-Point Authentication Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Automotive End-Point Authentication is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive End-Point Authentication in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automotive End-Point Authentication Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market: Competitive Analysis

The global automotive end-point authentication market is fragmented with few medium and large companies. Entry into this market is not restricted as there is no monopoly of business and the market has huge scope and opportunity. However, setting up of manufacturing units for automotive end-point authentication require huge capital and resource, which is not feasible for most of the small and medium sized companies. Increasing private equity investments and merger and acquisitions of companies in the automotive sector has been of great influence to the automotive end-point authentication market.

Significant growth in the automotive sector coupled with economic reforms in major developing countries has been able to bolster the growth of this market. In addition, government regulations relating to vehicular safety is one of the major driving factors motivating the growth of this market across the globe. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are key markets for the future and are expected to provide huge opportunities to the global automotive end-point authentication manufacturers because of the increasing application of end-point authentication system in vehicles of the aforementioned regions.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Acquisition is the main strategy being widely followed by leading market players. In case of an acquisition, the acquirer takes advantage of existing synergies. As a result, both companies are expected to emerge more profitable and stronger than before. Key players in the global automotive end-point authentication market have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include: Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., VOXX International Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, Valeo S.A., and Sonavation, Inc.

The global automotive end-point authentication market is segmented as below:

Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market: By Authentication Type

Smart Phone Application

Wearables

Biometric Vehicle Access

Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market: By Vehicle Type

Conventional Vehicles

Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market: By Connectivity Type

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Cellular Network

Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Iran South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



