Automotive Embedded Systems Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

The global market for automotive embedded systems was US $ 20,600 million and is expected to reach US $ 30,700 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2018-2025 .

This report examines the size of the global automotive embedded systems market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global automotive embedded systems market by business, region, type and end-use sector.

ACCESS THE PDF EXAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2168343

An automotive on-board system is a system based on a microcontroller for controlling and accessing data from vehicle subsystems. The most commonly used on-board systems in a vehicle are on-board navigation systems, which include GPS. This navigation system includes an integrated circuit made by a GPS receiver, a gyroscope, a DVD-ROM, a main controller and a display system.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Harman International

NXP Semiconductors NV

Johnson Electric

REQUEST A REQUEST FROM THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2168343

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Embedded Hardware

Embedded Software

Market segment by application, divided into

electrical and electronic infotainment

and telematics,

powertrain and chassis and advanced driver assistance systems

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

To study and forecast the size of the automotive embedded systems market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile ofkey players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automotive-embedded-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the automotive embedded systems market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players

Manufacturers of

automotive embedded systems Distributors / traders / wholesalers of

automotive embedded systems Manufacturers of automotive embedded system sub-components

Industry Association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the automotive embedded systems market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, status and forecasts of the global automotive embedded systems market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Automotive Embedded Systems Industry

1.1 Overview of the automotive embedded systems market

1.1.1 Product scope of automotive embedded systems

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size of the global automotive embedded systems market and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Market for automotive embedded systems by type

1.3.1 On-board equipment

1.3.2 Embedded software

1.4 Market for automotive embedded systems by end users / application

1.4.1 Electricity and electronics

1.4.2 Infotainment and telematics

1.4.3 Powertrain and chassis and advanced driver assistance systems

Chapter Two: Global Analysis of the Competition for Vehicle Embedded Systems by Players

2.1 Size of the automotive embedded systems market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 On-board automobile

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Director – Customer

Relations 4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone # : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155