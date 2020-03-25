Automotive Embedded Systems Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

The global market for automotive embedded systems was US $ 20,600 million and is expected to reach US $ 30,700 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2018-2025 .
This report examines the size of the global automotive embedded systems market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global automotive embedded systems market by business, region, type and end-use sector.
An automotive on-board system is a system based on a microcontroller for controlling and accessing data from vehicle subsystems. The most commonly used on-board systems in a vehicle are on-board navigation systems, which include GPS. This navigation system includes an integrated circuit made by a GPS receiver, a gyroscope, a DVD-ROM, a main controller and a display system.
This report focuses on the main global players, covered
Robert Bosch GmbH
Panasonic Corporation
Toshiba
Continental AG
Denso Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Delphi Automotive LLP
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Infineon Technologies AG
Harman International
NXP Semiconductors NV
Johnson Electric
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
Embedded Hardware
Embedded Software
Market segment by application, divided into
electrical and electronic infotainment
and telematics,
powertrain and chassis and advanced driver assistance systems
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
To study and forecast the size of the automotive embedded systems market on the world market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the
strategic profile ofkey players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the automotive embedded systems market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Key players
Manufacturers of
automotive embedded systems Distributors / traders / wholesalers of
automotive embedded systems Manufacturers of automotive embedded system sub-components
Industry Association
Downstream sellers
Available customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and national analysis of the automotive embedded systems market, by end use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.
