Automotive ECU Market Analysis 2020 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players to 2025

Global Automotive ECU industry valued approximately USD 35 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The growing use of automotive ECUs in infotainment systems in addition to high usage in electric vehicles application is speculated to fuel the global demand. The rising adoption of the electric vehicles owing to increasing awareness of energy efficient vehicles is also a factor in the growing demand.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Denso, Autoliv, Bosch, Hitachi Automotive, TRW Automotive, Delphi, Fujitsu Ten, and Continental AG.

The companies are concentrating on developing cost-effective Automotive ECUs. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include agreements and contracts with companies for product supply.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Application:

– Powertrain

– Chassis Electronics

– Safety & Security

– Entertainment

– Communication & Navigation

Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Automotive ECU Market Study

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Automotive ECU Definition & Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Automotive ECU Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Automotive ECU Market by Application

Chapter 6. Global Automotive ECU, Regional Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

