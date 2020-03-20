Automotive Drivetrain Market High Revenue Opportunities| AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Melrose Industries PLC,

Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Report 2020″ Global Xyz Market describes complete industry Outlook with in-depth analysis. This report also Includes the complete analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate, top players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.key statistics on the market status.which give the clear idea about the product differentiation and an understanding of competitive landscape Globally. Some of the major players operating global Automotive Drivetrain market are AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Melrose Industries PLC, Magna International Inc., Dana Limited., JTEKT Corporation., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, SHOWA Corporation., UNIVANCE CORPORATION, Meritor, Inc., TREMEC., HYUNDAI TRANSYS., Eaton., AVTEC, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION., Continental AG, Magna International Inc., TM4, Yasa Limited amongst others.

Global automotive drivetrain market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 411.17 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising production of vehicles, increased demand for electric vehicles and demand for vehicles with maximum features.

Competitive Analysis of the Automotive Drivetrain Industry

Global automotive drivetrain market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive drivetrain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Automotive Drivetrain Industry

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for comfort and safety in vehicles is another major driver for the automotive drivetrain market during the forecast period

The rise in the production of vehicles also acts as a driver for the growth of the drivetrain market

The rise in the usage of electric vehicles would drive the sales for the automotive drivetrain

Rising demand for vehicles with enhanced features like increased acceleration, traction, & towing capabilities

Increasing demand for lightweight driveshaft in the manufacturing of automobiles, resulting in increased fuel efficiency enhance the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High set up and maintenance cost of vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive

The variation in the prices of raw material

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle(LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle(HCV) Trucks Buses



By Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Drive Type

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

By Engine Location

Front Location

Rear Location

By Engine Types

Gasoline

Diesel

Transmission

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission

Continuous Variable Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Dual-Clutch Transmission

Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Melrose Industries PLC, Magna International Inc., Dana Limited., JTEKT Corporation., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, SHOWA Corporation., UNIVANCE CORPORATION, Meritor, Inc., TREMEC., HYUNDAI TRANSYS., Eaton., AVTEC, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION., Continental AG, Magna International Inc., TM4, Yasa Limited amongst others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

