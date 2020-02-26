Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Analysis Till 2026 with Top Key Players | Visteon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Garmin Ltd., NIPSEA GROUP

The Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Digital Cockpit Market. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in the report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. In Automotive Digital Cockpit report; a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. A competent data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Automotive Digital Cockpit report is a meticulous analysis of existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this report takes into consideration a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is bench marked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global automotive digital cockpit market is expected to an estimated value of USD 41.15 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 13.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in the ADAS market and increasing demand for electric vehicle is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The key players examine the Automotive Digital Cockpit market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Automotive Digital Cockpit expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Automotive Digital Cockpit strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Automotive Digital Cockpit market are:

Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., Visteon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Garmin Ltd., NIPSEA GROUP, Faurecia, Aptiv, Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., Valeo, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, WayRay AG, Huizhou Desay SV Auto, YAZAKI Corporation, LUXOFT., Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Japan Display Inc., Toshiba Corporation.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

Automotive digital cockpit are usually used in the car so that they can provide relevant and safety information to the drivers. This helps the driver to get access to the maps, and other media. Head up display, information cluster, co-pilot display etc. are some of the common of the common type of the multiscreen displays. They are widely used in connected and autonomous cars. Rising prevalence for electric vehicles is factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

By Equipment

Digital Instrument Cluster Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD)

Advanced Head Unit

Head-Up Display (HUD) Combiner HUD Windshield HUD

Camera-Based Driver Monitoring System)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Application

Luxury Cars

Mid- Segment Cars

By Type

Hardware Software



By Product

Head-Up Display

Information Display

Infotainment & Navigation

Instrument Cluster

Telematics

Others

Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Automotive Digital Cockpit Market:

In March 2019, Visteon Corporation announced the launch of their new fully digital cluster displaying holographic objects on the all-new PEUGEOT 208 which is a part of PEUGEOT’s unique 3D i-Cockpit. They have advanced reflections so that they can create the image of the 3D graphics. This also has the ability to notify the driver about the information like speed and alerts.

In January 2019, BlackBerry Limited announced the launch of their new digital cockpit solutions QNX Platform so that they can provide better in- car experience to the drivers. This new platform has QNX-based digital instrument cluster and infotainment system which allow access to applications like Google Maps and Google music all through a single engine control unit (ECU). This new platform will help the automakers by reducing risk and production cost.

Automotive Digital Cockpit Market: Drivers

Rising demand for the connected cars is driving the market growth

Increasing prevalence for electric vehicles is another factor driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is driving the market growth

Increasing need for zero emission transport facilities is factor driving market.

Automotive Digital Cockpit Market : Restraints

Increasing prevalence for bring your own device is restraining the market growth

High price of the advanced head- up display system is another factor restraining market

Strategic Key Insights Of The Automotive Digital Cockpit Report:



Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Automotive Digital Cockpit Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Automotive Digital Cockpit Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Automotive Digital Cockpit Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Automotive Digital Cockpit industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. • Analytical Tools – The Automotive Digital Cockpit Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree Automotive Digital Cockpit overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

