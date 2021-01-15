Automotive Convertible Top Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years? | Webasto, Magna, Valmet

“

Automotive Convertible Top Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Convertible Top market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Automotive Convertible Top Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Automotive Convertible Top market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Automotive Convertible Top Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles Webasto, Magna, Valmet, Toyo Seat, ASC, Inc. .

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1506625/global-automotive-convertible-top-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

Summary

Automotive Convertible Top is a retractable roof consisted of an articulated frame covered with a folding textile-based fabric similar to that on an open carriage evolved into the most common form. A lesser seen detachable hardtop provided a more weatherproof and secure alternative. As technology improved a retractable hardtop which removes and stows its own rigid roof in its trunk appeared, increasingly becoming the most popular form.

For 2004 to now, The global production shows a downward trend, the significant downward trend downward trend shows before the 2010, The global production of the automotive convertible top is 500 K Unit, the largest production region is Europe, the second largest region is in North America; the industry is very concentrated, the top three manufactures occupy about 92% in 2015;

The largest consumption region is Europe, the market share is about 44.2% in 2015; the second largest region is the North America, the market share is about 43.8% in 2015; and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption growth rate;

The average price is 2033USD per Unit in 2015; the highest price is in Europe 2100 USD per Unit in 2015, the North America’s price is about 172 USD per Unit; the average gross margin is about 35%; the price shows decreasing trend, and the gross margin has similar phenomenon; the hard top’s price is higher than the soft top;

The import and export only occupies little market share.

In the future, the convertible car’s market share is being eroded by SUV and crossover cars so the production shows decreasing trend due the convertible car’s production decreasing, the hard top will be the trend of automotive convertible top, it will occupy larger market share; the price and gross margin will also show decrease trend.

The global Automotive Convertible Top market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Convertible Top Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Convertible Top market:

Webasto, Magna, Valmet, Toyo Seat, ASC, Inc.

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Convertible Top industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Convertible Top industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Convertible Top industry.

– Different types and applications of Automotive Convertible Top industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Automotive Convertible Top industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Automotive Convertible Top industry.

– SWOT analysis of Automotive Convertible Top industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Automotive Convertible Top industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Hard top

Soft top

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Premium Vehicle

Non-premium Vehicle

Automotive Convertible Top Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Convertible Top markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Convertible Top market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Convertible Top market.

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1506625/global-automotive-convertible-top-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Convertible Top Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Convertible Top Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Convertible Top Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hard top

1.2.2 Soft top

1.3 Global Automotive Convertible Top Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Convertible Top Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive Convertible Top Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Convertible Top Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Automotive Convertible Top Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Automotive Convertible Top Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive Convertible Top Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Convertible Top Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Convertible Top Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive Convertible Top Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Convertible Top Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Convertible Top Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive Convertible Top Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Convertible Top Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Webasto

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive Convertible Top Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Webasto Automotive Convertible Top Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Magna

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive Convertible Top Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Magna Automotive Convertible Top Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Valmet

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive Convertible Top Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Valmet Automotive Convertible Top Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Toyo Seat

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive Convertible Top Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Toyo Seat Automotive Convertible Top Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 ASC, Inc.

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive Convertible Top Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 ASC, Inc. Automotive Convertible Top Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

4 Automotive Convertible Top Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Convertible Top Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Automotive Convertible Top Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Automotive Convertible Top Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Convertible Top Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Convertible Top Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Automotive Convertible Top Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Automotive Convertible Top Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Convertible Top Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Automotive Convertible Top Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Convertible Top Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Automotive Convertible Top Application/End Users

5.1 Automotive Convertible Top Segment by Application

5.1.1 Premium Vehicle

5.1.2 Non-premium Vehicle

5.2 Global Automotive Convertible Top Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Automotive Convertible Top Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Automotive Convertible Top Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Convertible Top Market Forecast

6.1 Global Automotive Convertible Top Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Convertible Top Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Convertible Top Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 Global Automotive Convertible Top Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Automotive Convertible Top Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Convertible Top Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Convertible Top Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Automotive Convertible Top Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Convertible Top Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Automotive Convertible Top Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Automotive Convertible Top Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2026)

6.3.2 Hard top Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Soft top Gowth Forecast

6.4 Automotive Convertible Top Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Automotive Convertible Top Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2026)

6.4.2 Global Automotive Convertible Top Forecast in Premium Vehicle

6.4.3 Global Automotive Convertible Top Forecast in Non-premium Vehicle

7 Automotive Convertible Top Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Automotive Convertible Top Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Automotive Convertible Top Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

$

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1506625/global-automotive-convertible-top-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”