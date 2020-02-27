Automotive Catalytic Converters Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Automotive Catalytic Converters Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Automotive Catalytic Converters Market”.

Faurecia, Bosal, Sango, Katcon, Tenneco, Eberspacher, Sejong, Boysen, Calsonic Kansei, Benteler, Liuzhou Lihe, Tianjin Catarc, Brillient Tiger, Yutaka, Chongqing Hiter, Weifu Lida, Futaba, Magneti Marelli, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Catalytic Converters market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 17290 million by 2025, from $ 15550 million in 2019.

An automotive catalytic converter is a device that uses a catalyst to convert three harmful compounds in car exhaust into harmless compounds. It is a stainless steel box mounted in the exhaust system. Inside is the auto catalyst – a ceramic or metallic substrate with an active coating incorporating chemical compounds (the washcoat) to support a combination of catalytical materials or minerals selected for their effectiveness in the required emissions reductions.

The global average price of automotive catalytic converters is in the decreasing trend, from 128.3 USD/Unit in 2011 to 121.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of automotive catalytic converters includes a three-way converter, two-way converter and other types, and the proportion of three-way converter in 2015 is about 83%.

Automotive catalytic converters are widely used in the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The most proportion of automotive catalytic converters is used for a passenger vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 75%.

This report segments the global Automotive Catalytic Converters Market on the basis of Types are

Two-Way Converters

Three-Way Converters

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Automotive Catalytic Converters Market is Segmented into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

