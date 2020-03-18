Automotive Catalyst Market Registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025

The global automotive catalyst market was valued at $22,601.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $31,815.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global market with $11,614.9 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $15,981.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during forecast period (20182025).

Automotive catalysts contain metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which are used in the exhaust system of the vehicle to convert nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and other toxic gases into less toxic gases such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide.

Several initiatives have been taken by the governments of various countries to decrease the rise in pollution levels. Automobile manufacturers have started incorporating adoption of emission control technologies to meet the standards set by government. One of the methods involve the use of automotive catalysts.

Global Automotive Catalyst Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Catalyst industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive Catalyst Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Automotive Catalyst Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The global automotive catalyst market is segmented into type, engine, vehicle, and region. Based on type, it is further classified into platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Based on engine type, it is bifurcated into gasoline and diesel. Vehicle segment is categorized as passenger car, light-duty vehicle, heavy-duty vehicle, and motorcycle. Based on region, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Automotive Catalyst Market from 2018 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Automotive Catalyst Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of Automotive Catalyst Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Automotive Catalyst Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Automotive Catalyst Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

