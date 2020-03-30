Automotive Camshaft Market Scope Analysis 2019-2028

The ‘Automotive Camshaft Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Automotive Camshaft market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Automotive Camshaft market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The geographical reach of the Automotive Camshaft market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Lucrative growth of the automotive industry will fuel the demand for automotive camshafts in the market, which in turn, will encourage manufacturers to expand their production facilities for automotive camshafts. Moreover, laidback availability of capital for expansion of existing manufacturing facilities as well as for the development of new manufacturing facilities for automotive camshafts in the developing regions to meet the demand for automotive camshafts from the automobile industry is expected to fuel the growth of production volumes of automotive camshafts in these regions.

In 2016, the expected demand for passenger vehicles camshafts was around 121.1 Mn Units. This demand for automotive camshafts is projected to grow alongside growth in demand for light commercial vehicles.

By Sales Channel, OEM Segment Is Expected to Register High Value Growth in the Automotive Camshaft Market

The OEM segment is expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Camshaft Market. Owing to their durability and high strength, the replacement rate of automotive camshafts is low. Currently, camshaft manufacturers are focusing on producing light weight and more durable products, which will increase the life span of automotive camshafts as well as automobile. This will increase the OEM segment share in the Automotive Camshaft Market. OEM segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value. Moreover, this segment accounted for approximately 88.7% market share in 2017, in terms of volume, and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR.

China Dominates the Automotive Camshaft Market, India and MEA Slated to Be High Growth Markets by the End of the Forecast Period

The China Automotive Camshaft Market accounted for a value share of 25.3% in 2017 and is forecast to maintain its dominance in the global Automotive Camshaft Market owing to increase in production of passenger cars, heavy trucks and trailers in the region. The India and MEA Automotive Camshafts market are projected to represent US$ 101.1 Mn & 103.8 Mn incremental $ opportunity respectively between 2018 and 2028, while the Americas Automotive Camshaft Market is estimated to expand at 3.9% CAGR, in terms of value, and create 319.5 Mn incremental $ opportunity in the Automotive Camshaft Market during the forecast period.

The Automotive Camshaft market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Automotive Camshaft market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.

The 'Automotive Camshaft market' report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook.

