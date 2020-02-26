Automotive Camera Market to see Major Growth by 2026 | Magna International Inc, Ficosa Internacional SA, Autoliv Inc., Mobileye, Clarion

The Global Automotive Camera Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Camera Market. The study of Automotive Camera report helps businesses to define their own strategies about the development in the existing product, modifications to consider for the future product, sales, marketing, promotion and distribution of the product in the existing and the new market. The research and analysis performed in this report with the consistent knowledge gives businesses clear idea of what is already available, what the market expects, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competitor. This research study also helps businesses to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period.

Complete report on Global Automotive Camera Market Research Report 2020-2027 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global Automotive Camera Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.38 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 16.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in demand of vehicles and the overall growth of the automotive industry.

The key players examine the Automotive Camera market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Automotive Camera expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Automotive Camera strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Automotive Camera market are:

Continental AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo; Aptiv; Magna International Inc; Ficosa Internacional SA; Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; Clarion; OmniVision Technologies, Inc.; Veoneer Inc.; Ambarella; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; AEi Boston and STONKAM CO.,LTD.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Camera Market

Automotive cameras are an electronic device or equipment that help in the visual aids of the individuals driving the vehicles as well as the implementation of autonomous driving systems such as driver monitoring, park assist, blind spot detection. These cameras have the capabilities to interact with their surroundings and identify any possible collision threats and inform them to the driver.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Camera Market

By Technology Digital Camera Infrared Camera Thermal Camera

By View Type Single View System Multi-View System

By Application Driver Monitoring System Park Assist System Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) Blind Spot Detection Others

By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By EV Type Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Automotive Camera Market:

In July 2018, Continental AG announced the incorporation of automotive cameras for the right turn assist system in trucks improved the performance of the radars and the entire system significantly.

In June 2018, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Mobileye announced a collaboration agreement to develop and provide the “S-Cam4” to major automotive manufacturers.

Automotive Camera Market: Drivers

Increasing adoption of ADAS in vehicles due to the prevalence of IoT in automobiles

Growing cases of accidents and road fatalities involving blind spots in vehicles; the incorporation of automotive camera helps in eliminating such blind spots, this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Automotive Camera Market : Restraints

High cost of installation and maintenance of these cameras is expected to restrain the market growth

Strategic Key Insights Of The Automotive Camera Report:



Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Automotive Camera Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Automotive Camera Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Automotive Camera Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Automotive Camera industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.• Analytical Tools – The Automotive Camera Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree Automotive Camera overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

Other important Automotive Camera Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Automotive Camera Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Automotive Camera Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

