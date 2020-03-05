Automotive Camera Market 2020 to 2025 by Product scope, Overview and Opportunities | Bosch, Valeo, ZF (TRW), Autoliv, Magna Electronics Holly

This report on the global Automotive Camera Market Research Report 2019 is detailed research that helps answer business questions related to competitive intelligence, market analysis, and market trends. It also highlights each of the prominent factors responsible for the growth of the market are; demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Camera market will register a 29.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8987.1 million by 2025, from $ 3191.2 million in 2019.

Key Players:

Bosch, Valeo, ZF (TRW), Autoliv, Magna Electronics Holly, Continental, Aisin, Mcnex, Delphi, Panasonic, LG, Leopold Kostal GmbH, Pioneer Electronics, Sekonix, AEi Boston, Hella, Steelmate Co, 3hvision, SMK Electronics, Candid, Foryou Group, Whetron, Truly Semiconductors, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of Automotive Camera industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Automotive Camera players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Automotive camera is to help the person monitoring vehicles and interior surroundings of automotive electronic equipment. It includes the driving recorder, ADAS, whole vehicle monitoring (internal and external), parking assist, ACC, etc.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government policy and the high production of Automotive Camera etc. in the international market, the current demand for Automotive Camera product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Europe and North America, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Automotive Camera Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

In-Vehicle Camera

Side View Camera

Rear View Camera

AVMS Camera

Driving Recorder

Other

Market Segmented by Applications:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

Table of contents:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

Part 5. Competitive Landscape

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

Part 8. Regional Perspectives

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Market Forecast

Part 11. Market Drivers

Part 12. Industry Activity

Part 13. Appendix

