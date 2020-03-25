Automotive Body Parts Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis And Forecast Till 2025

The size of the global auto body parts market was $ 1,970 million and is expected to reach $ 2,940 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report examines the size of the global auto body parts market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global auto body parts market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

ACCESS THE PDF EXAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2168337

Auto body parts include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seats, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems and modules, and more. All parts and components are installed in a car to provide the best driving experience.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive Toys

Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai-WIA Corp.

Magneti Marelli

Samvardhana Motherson

ASK THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2168337

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

transmission and powertrain

Interiors and exteriors

Electronics

Bodywork and chassis

Seats

Lighting

Wheels and tires

Other parts

Segment market application, divided into

parts

replacement OEM

The objectives of the study in this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the automotive body parts market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile ofkey players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automotive-body-parts-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the automotive body parts market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders Auto

body parts manufacturers

Auto body parts distributors / traders / wholesalers

Auto body sub-component manufacturers

Industry association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the automotive body parts market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, condition and forecast of the global auto body parts market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Auto Body Parts Industry

1.1 Overview of the automotive body parts market

1.1.1 Scope of automotive body parts product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size of the global automotive body parts market and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Auto body parts market by type

1.3.1 Transmission and powertrain

1.3.2 Interiors and exteriors

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Bodies and chassis

1.3.5 Seats

1.3.6 Lighting

1.3.7 Wheel and tires

1.3.8 Other parts

1.4 Auto body parts market by end user / application

1.4.1 OEM

1.4.2 Secondary market

Chapter Two: Analysis of the Global Competition of Auto Body Parts by Players

2.1 Size of the automotive body parts market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Robert Bosch

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.\

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Director – Customer

Relations 4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone # : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155