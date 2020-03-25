Automotive Body Parts Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis And Forecast Till 2025

The size of the global auto body parts market was $ 1,970 million and is expected to reach $ 2,940 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% over the 2018-2025 period.
This report examines the size of the global auto body parts market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global auto body parts market by company, region, type and end-use industry.
Auto body parts include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seats, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems and modules, and more. All parts and components are installed in a car to provide the best driving experience.
This report focuses on the main global players, covered
Robert Bosch
Denso Corp.
Magna International
Continental
ZF Friedrichshafen
Hyundai Mobis
Aisin Seiki
Faurecia
Lear Corp.
Valeo
Delphi Automotive
Yazaki Corp.
Sumitomo Electric
JTEKT Corp.
Thyssenkrupp
Mahle GmbH
Yanfeng Automotive
BASF
Calsonic Kansei Corp.
Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Schaeffler
Panasonic Automotive Toys
Gosei
Autoliv
Hitachi Automotive
Gestamp
BorgWarner Inc.
Hyundai-WIA Corp.
Magneti Marelli
Samvardhana Motherson
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
transmission and powertrain
Interiors and exteriors
Electronics
Bodywork and chassis
Seats
Lighting
Wheels and tires
Other parts
Segment market application, divided into
parts
replacement OEM
The objectives of the study in this report are:
To study and forecast the size of the automotive body parts market in the global market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the
strategic profile ofkey players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the automotive body parts market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Key stakeholders Auto
body parts manufacturers
Auto body parts distributors / traders / wholesalers
Auto body sub-component manufacturers
Industry association
Downstream sellers
Available customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and national analysis of the automotive body parts market, by end use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.
Contents
Size, condition and forecast of the global auto body parts market 2025
Chapter One: Overview of the Auto Body Parts Industry
1.1 Overview of the automotive body parts market
1.1.1 Scope of automotive body parts product
1.1.2 State of the market and outlook
1.2 Size of the global automotive body parts market and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Auto body parts market by type
1.3.1 Transmission and powertrain
1.3.2 Interiors and exteriors
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Bodies and chassis
1.3.5 Seats
1.3.6 Lighting
1.3.7 Wheel and tires
1.3.8 Other parts
1.4 Auto body parts market by end user / application
1.4.1 OEM
1.4.2 Secondary market
Chapter Two: Analysis of the Global Competition of Auto Body Parts by Players
2.1 Size of the automotive body parts market (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Product / service differences
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Future technological trends
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)
3.1 Robert Bosch
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
Continued….
