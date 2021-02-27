Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Is Booming Worldwide | NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet Inc. Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

‘Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet Inc. Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Xilinx Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Tesla, Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Audi AG .

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market’ Report @

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16742

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market valued approximately USD 641 billion in 2016 is anticipated to reach up to USD 10.8 billion by 2025 grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for smart vehicle and increasing focus of vehicle manufacturers to enhance user experience. Moreover, automotive manufacturers are heavily investing in smart technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and LiDAR to create product differentiation. Moreover, increasing purchasing power of consumers has created a significant opportunity before the premium car segment, which is expected to fuel numerous opportunities in the market.

The Asia Pacific AI market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the rapid improvement in Data Storage capacity, high computing power, great output and processing which leads to a good contribution to the growth of artificial intelligence technology in Automotive Industry. Moreover, significant government initiatives to promote manufacturing activities in developing countries such as India and China is fueling huge investments in the market.

This report defines, describe, and forecast the overall market segmented on the basis of components, technologies, end-use industries, and regions. It analyzes the markets with the respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the artificial intelligence market, opportunities in the markets through various stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market. It also analyzes the various strategic development, merger and acquisition, product launches, and main research and development in artificial intelligence market.

The qualitative research report on ‘Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market:

Key players: NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet Inc. Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Xilinx Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Tesla, Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Audi AG

Market Segmentation:

By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Market Vision), by Process (Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Data Mining), by Application

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16742

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Buy Full Copy Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16742

Chapters to display the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI), Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16742

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/