Automotive Aftermarket Market Research to Witness a Pronounce Growth during 2020–2027

Global Automotive Aftermarket valued approximately USD 320 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Digitalization of automotive repair & component sales, in addition to advanced technology incorporations in the automobile aftermarket component manufacturing, is expected to elevate the market growth.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, 3M Company, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Replacement Part:

– Tire

– Battery

– Brake Parts

– Filters

– Body Parts

– Lightening & Electronic Components

– Wheels

– Exhaust Components

– Others

Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Wholesale & Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market Study

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Aftermarket Definition & Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Aftermarket by Replacement Part

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Aftermarket, Regional Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

