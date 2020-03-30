Automotive After Market End User Analysis Analysis 2019-2025

Evaluation of the Global Automotive After Market The presented study maps the growth trajectory of the global Automotive After market by thoroughly assessing the various factors that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Automotive After market. According to the report published by Automotive After Market Research, the Automotive After market is poised to attain a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). A complete evaluation of the trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges faced by market players operating in the Automotive After market is provided in the report.

Progress in terms of product development and innovation

Absolute $ opportunity for market players during the forecast period

Market attractiveness in different regions

SWOT analysis of the leading companies active in the Automotive After market Competitive Outlook The competitive outlook assessment provides an in-depth understanding related to the business proceeding of top-tier market players in the global Automotive After market. The product portfolio, sales strategy, marketing & promotional strategy, and sales footprint of each market player is scrutinized thoroughly in the report. Some of the leading players evaluated in the report include: The report segments the global Automotive After market on the basis of region, product type, and end use. key players are providing innovative services such as mobility and telematics services, which in turn create opportunities to generate revenue and account for growing share of the automotive aftermarket. There is a huge potential for automotive aftermarket in countries such as the U.K, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, China and India. Automobile companies are expanding their business in these countries, which is expected to drive the growth of automobile aftermarket over forecast period.

The automotive aftermarket report contains the global scenario of this market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the automotive aftermarket size along with key factors driving and restraining the market growth.

The automotive aftermarket market can be segmented into two major types into channels and vehicle age. The automotive aftermarket can be segmented on the basis of its channel into two major categories namely authorized channels: such as single-brand repair shop & multi-brand repair shop and independent channels: such as franchise workshops, automotive centers, and independent repair shops. On the basis of vehicle age the automotive aftermarket can be segmented into three major categories namely vehicle age 0-4 years, vehicle age 4-8 years and vehicle age over 8 years. The market can also be segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The automotive aftermarket across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth in CAGR, from 2013 to 2019. There is a significant increase in the automotive aftermarket market because it reduces repair and maintenance cost per vehicle.

The key drivers of this market include emerging market in Europe and Asia Pacific, cost advantage and increasing demand for high quality brand, which are biggest revenue generator for the market.The key restraint to this market is legal issues, which is hindering the growth of automotive aftermarket.

Some of the key players in the automotive aftermarket are ABS Friction Inc., ADVICS North America Inc., Bosch Brake Components LLC, Honeywell, Fritec, Link Engineering and Centric Parts among others.

The automobile industry is working to make sure that end-users can access reliable, cost-effective maintenance and repair services. These benefits of automotive aftermarket increase value of service to the customer.

The market scenario in each region along with a comprehensive assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are forecasted to impact the market growth in these regions is included in the report.

The market study offers accurate and in-depth analysis of the various end uses of the Automotive After along with a yearly comparison of the market share and revenue growth of each end use.

