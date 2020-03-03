Automotive Additives Market With Top Countries Data: Worldwide Industry Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2025

Automotive Additives Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Automotive Additives Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025

Scope of The Report:

Additives are materials that are added to a substance in order to improve its properties. Additives are employed in vehicles for different purposes. Plastic additives are employed to elevate shock absorbing property and resistance of plastics that are employed to create automotive element. While, fuel additives are elements that are used to improve the efficiency of fuels employed in vehicles so as to attain the target of improved carbon footprint and lowered vehicular emissions. Fuel automotive additives are majorly added together with the engine oil, while other additives together with transmission oil, and coolant so as to enhance their respective performance.

The global automotive additives market can be divided by application, type, electric vehicle, vehicle, and region. By type, the automotive additives market can be divided into plastic additives, oil additives, and fuel additives. The oil additives can be petroleum based or synthetic. Oil additives have different applications. The plastic additives section is further sub-divided into anti-scratch agent, plasticizers, antioxidants, and stabilizers.

The fuel additives section is further sub-divided into Octane boosters, fuel stabilizers, fuel injector cleaners, corrosion inhibitor, anti-gel diesel additives, CETANE improvers, and others. The plastic additives section is predicted to see remarkable development during the coming period due to the rising efforts for metal to plastic conversion by main OEMs for increasing the durability of vehicle components and for vehicle downsizing.

By application, the automotive additives market can be segmented into exterior, interior, electric & electronics, and under the hood. Exposure to sunlight, particularly at high temperatures is predicted to result in discoloration of plastic components and loss of mechanical properties. Consistent exposure of exterior vehicle elements such as rocker panels, bumpers, tail gates, fenders, windshield, and glazing & lighting to high temperatures and sunlight is powering the employment of stabilizers such as heat stabilizer and light stabilizer in order to protect these exterior elements of the vehicle.

Key Players in the Automotive Additives Market Report

The major players included in the global automotive additives market forecast are Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., SABIC, EVONIK, Afton Chemical, and The Lubrizol Corporation.

Automotive Additives Market Key Segments:

By Plastic Type:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

By Plastic Additives Type:

Plasticizers

Anti-Scratch

Stabilizers

Antioxidants

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Automotive Application

Exterior

Interior

Under the Hood

Electronics & Electrical

Rising Acceptance Of Alternative Fuel Sources In Recent Times Is Predicted To Offer Promising Applications For The Employment Of Automotive Additives

Rising stringent regulations and norms about enhanced fuel-efficiency are being laid down by different regulatory bodies in different countries and are predicted to power the automotive additives market in the coming future. Rising acceptance of alternative fuel sources such as biodiesel and ethanol in recent times is predicted to offer promising applications for the employment of automotive additives in the coming few years. Increasing requirement for enhanced crashworthiness, enhanced strength, and increased durability of vehicles is powering the employment of plastic additives in vehicles’ plastic components. Rising aim of major vehicle manufacturers on metal to plastic replacement in recent times is predicted to power the automotive additives market during the coming period.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

