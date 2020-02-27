Automotive ADAS Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The Automotive ADAS Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Automotive ADAS Market”.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive ADAS Market

Continental Ag, Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH), Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Trw Automotive Holdings Corp., Mobileye NV, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive ADAS market will register a 28.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 47600 million by 2025, from $ 17730 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Automotive ADAS are electronic components installed in vehicles, which present an intelligent driving experience to the driver. These systems comprise of unique sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared and LASER. Deploying ADAS to enhance comfort levels and ensure safety and security on road is the majorly growing trend within the automobile sector. The implementation of ADAS has been considered as a revolution as it provides dynamic features such as adaptive.

Key Market Trends

Parking Assist Systems is expected to lead the global ADAS market. In 2015, parking assist systems held the largest share in the market owing to the development of the partial and fully autonomous cars. This system helps the driver to safely park the cars in the exhaustive and challenging situation by giving a full perspective of the vehicle back side including the blind spots. From the one that would help demonstrate the driver of any possible collisions while parking, park assist systems have evolved into one what would park the vehicle without any intervention from the drivers side. Ford Global Technologies and Bosch are the major players that own most of the patents related to the park assist technology.

The Automotive ADAS market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Automotive ADAS Market on the basis of Types are

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Automotive ADAS Market is Segmented into

Passenger Car, LCV, HCV

Regions Are covered By Automotive ADAS Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Economic Insights

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

