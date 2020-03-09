Automobile TPMS Market Revenue, Demands and Gross Margin, Forecasts to 2025

This report on the global Automobile TPMS Market Research Report 2020 is detailed research that helps answer business questions related to competitive intelligence, market analysis, and market trends. It also highlights each of the prominent factors responsible for the growth of the market are; demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Automobile TPMS market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4291.1 million by 2025, from $ 3450.5 million in 2019.

Key Players:

Schrader (Sensata), Sate Auto Electronic, Continental, Pacific Industrial, Huf, ZF TRW, Bendix, Denso, Baolong Automotive, Lear, Steelmate, Shenzhen Hangshen, Nanjing Top Sun, ACDelco, Orange Electronic, NIRA Dynamics, Shenzhen Autotech, CUB Elecparts, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market Overview

A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. TPMS are provided both at an OEM (factory) level as well as an aftermarket solution. The target of a TPMS is avoiding traffic accidents, poor fuel economy, and increased tire wear due to under-inflated tires through early recognition of a hazardous state of the tires.

Market competition is intense. Schrader (Sensata), Continental, ZF TRW, Pacific Industrial, Huf, Denso, are the leaders of the industry, and Schrader (Sensata) hold key technologies and patents with the most market share of 26% in 2018. Followed Schrader (Sensata); Continental is in the second place around the world. Chinese players also witnessed a high pace of development in these years.

Automobile TPMS Market Segmentation by Types, Applications and regions:

Automobile TPMS Market Segment by Type covers:

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

Automobile TPMS Market Segmented by Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

Table of contents:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

Part 5. Competitive Landscape

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

Part 8. Regional Perspectives

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Market Forecast

Part 11. Market Drivers

Part 12. Industry Activity

Part 13. Appendix

