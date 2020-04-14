Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026|Linamar, ZF, AAM

Complete study of the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automobile Automatic Gearbox production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market include _Linamar, ZF, AAM, Meritor, Dana, Marmon, Hyundai Dymos, Fabco, Univance, Magna, GKN, BorgWarner
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automobile Automatic Gearbox manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automobile Automatic Gearbox industry.
Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Segment By Type:
TheAT, CVT, AMT, DCT
Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Segment By Application:
AT, CVT, AMT, DCT
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automobile Automatic Gearbox market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automobile Automatic Gearbox industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market?
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Overview
1.1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Product Overview
1.2 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 AT
1.2.2 CVT
1.2.3 AMT
1.2.4 DCT
1.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Automobile Automatic Gearbox Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automobile Automatic Gearbox Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automobile Automatic Gearbox as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automobile Automatic Gearbox Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application
4.1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commercial Vehicles
4.1.2 Passenger Vehicles
4.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application
4.5.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application 5 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automobile Automatic Gearbox Business
10.1 Linamar
10.1.1 Linamar Corporation Information
10.1.2 Linamar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Linamar Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Linamar Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered
10.1.5 Linamar Recent Development
10.2 ZF
10.2.1 ZF Corporation Information
10.2.2 ZF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 ZF Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 ZF Recent Development
10.3 AAM
10.3.1 AAM Corporation Information
10.3.2 AAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 AAM Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 AAM Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered
10.3.5 AAM Recent Development
10.4 Meritor
10.4.1 Meritor Corporation Information
10.4.2 Meritor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Meritor Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Meritor Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered
10.4.5 Meritor Recent Development
10.5 Dana
10.5.1 Dana Corporation Information
10.5.2 Dana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Dana Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Dana Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered
10.5.5 Dana Recent Development
10.6 Marmon
10.6.1 Marmon Corporation Information
10.6.2 Marmon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Marmon Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Marmon Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered
10.6.5 Marmon Recent Development
10.7 Hyundai Dymos
10.7.1 Hyundai Dymos Corporation Information
10.7.2 Hyundai Dymos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Hyundai Dymos Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Hyundai Dymos Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered
10.7.5 Hyundai Dymos Recent Development
10.8 Fabco
10.8.1 Fabco Corporation Information
10.8.2 Fabco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Fabco Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Fabco Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered
10.8.5 Fabco Recent Development
10.9 Univance
10.9.1 Univance Corporation Information
10.9.2 Univance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Univance Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Univance Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered
10.9.5 Univance Recent Development
10.10 Magna
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Magna Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Magna Recent Development
10.11 GKN
10.11.1 GKN Corporation Information
10.11.2 GKN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 GKN Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 GKN Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered
10.11.5 GKN Recent Development
10.12 BorgWarner
10.12.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information
10.12.2 BorgWarner Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 BorgWarner Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 BorgWarner Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered
10.12.5 BorgWarner Recent Development 11 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer*
