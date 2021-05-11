Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market Worth $82400 Million by 2026 | Global Leaders are ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co, Endress+Hauser AG, Fanuc Corp, General Electric Co, Hitachi, Honeywell

Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market is valued at 76900 million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach 82400 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2020-2026. The Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas report contains historical, current, and projected revenues for every sector, segment, Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas end-use phase, and region.

Midstream companies are minimally impacted due to low energy prices and a decline in the price of oil. Since contracts in the oil and gas industry are fee-based, most contracts are finalized at fixed rates and contain minimum volume commitments or guarantees of minimum ROI. The augmented implementation of automation solutions, such as SCADA and DCS, to overcome issues like the unstable flow of fluids in pipelines and risers in the midstream infrastructure will lead to the growth of this market over the next four years.

Another trend influencing this market’s growth is the availability of automation solutions on the cloud. In the oil and gas sector, automation solutions are likely to be the next logical step in the evolution of automation technology. By shifting towards cloud-based environments, oil and gas companies can significantly reduce costs, achieve greater flexibility, and enhance functionality. A cloud-based platform shifts the task of maintaining data from the oil and gas service companies to the cloud service provider and eliminates the expenses incurred and problems related to the hardware layer of IT infrastructure for companies.

The Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas industry prominent players along with the company profiles and Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market strategies. An isolated section with Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas industry key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue (Million), product image, Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas specifications, and companies profiles.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• ABB Ltd.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Endress+Hauser AG

• Fanuc Corp.

• General Electric Co.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Siemens AG

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

In the following section, the report provides the Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas company outline, statements of the product, and performance values. With the support of the arithmetical study, the report demonstrates the complete international Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market inclusive of amplitude, production, manufacturing value, loss/gain, Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas supply/demand and import/export. The Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market report is divided into key companies, by regions, and by various sectors such as application, type for the competitive landscape analyze.

Analysis of various Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas categories of product and end-user applications, product types of Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market is estimated on the basis of previous market and present market scenario. It involved Global Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market values with respect to growth rate, market size, and share and consumption. Further, it gives details, prerequisite, and features of Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas market that boost the growth of the Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas industry.

Segment by Type

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

• Other Systems

Segment by Application

• Oil

• Gas

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Production by Regions

5 Automation Solutions in Oil and Gas Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

