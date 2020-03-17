Automation in Agriculture Market: Year 2020-2027 and its detail analysis by Focusing on Top Key Players like – AGCO, AgEagle Aerial Systems, AgJunction, American Robotics

The latest Market Research Intellect study on Automation in Agriculture relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Automation in Agriculture market for the forecast period 2020-2027.

With the skills shortage and climatic changes that are harming present crop yields, the farmers are tending toward the adoption of technologies, especially in automation, for increasing their efficiency. The increasing interest in technology and automation is ostensible in venture capital investments for agritech startups. These startups are increasingly addressing every aspect of the agriculture value chain. Few startups place remote sensors in the fields to gather hyper-local data about rising conditions while others are focusing on creating software for managing seed, fertilizer, soil, and irrigation, and make estimates about timing and yield. A rising group of companies is further working on agricultural robotics to develop autonomous tractors and even fruit & vegetable picking robots.

Within the Automation in Agriculture market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Automation in Agriculture market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

Leading Companies Profiled In The Report Include: AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., AgJunction, American Robotics, Inc., Deere and Company, DeLaval, Ecorobotix, Rabbit Tractor, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the automation in agriculture market are the rising population and growing labor shortage, encouraging automation and maturing IoT & navigation technologies that are boosting down the cost of automation. In addition, the usage of real-time multimodal robot systems in the field is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the automation in agriculture market growth in the coming years.

The global automation in agriculture market is segmented on the basis of offering, product and application. Based on offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. Based on product, the automation in agriculture market is divided into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles, automated harvesting systems, and others. Further, based on application the market is segmented as field farming, irrigation management, soil management, weather tracking & monitoring, inventory management, and others.

Automation in Agriculture Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

