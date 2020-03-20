Automation in Agriculture Market Manufacturers, Regions, Offering and Application, Forecast to 2027

With the skills shortage and climatic changes that are harming present crop yields, the farmers are tending toward the adoption of technologies, especially in automation, for increasing their efficiency. The increasing interest in technology and automation is ostensible in venture capital investments for agritech startups. These startups are increasingly addressing every aspect of the agriculture value chain. Few startups place remote sensors in the fields to gather hyper-local data about rising conditions while others are focusing on creating software for managing seed, fertilizer, soil, and irrigation, and make estimates about timing and yield. A rising group of companies is further working on agricultural robotics to develop autonomous tractors and even fruit & vegetable picking robots.

The “Global Automation in Agriculture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the telecom industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automation in agriculture market with detailed market segmentation by offering, product, application, and geography. The global automation in agriculture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automation in agriculture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the automation in agriculture market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automation in agriculture market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automation in agriculture in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automation in agriculture market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

AGCO Corporation

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

AgJunction

American Robotics, Inc.

Deere and Company

DeLaval

Ecorobotix

Rabbit Tractor

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting automation in agriculture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the automation in agriculture market for each region.

