Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market by Technology – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Brainasoft

Nuance

LilySpeech

Smart Action Company

Lyrix

Go Transcribe

Protokol

NeoSpeech

Entrada

Castel Communications

Crescendo Systems

Openstream

VoltDelta

Voicepoint

Total Voice Technologies





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Recognition Software for PCs and Macs

Recognition Software for Phones and Tablets

Recognition Software for Automobiles





Market segment by Application, Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software can be split into

In-car Systems

Health Care

Military

Telephone

Other





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Manufacturers

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software

1.1 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Recognition Software for PCs and Macs

1.3.2 Recognition Software for Phones and Tablets

1.3.3 Recognition Software for Automobiles

1.4 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 In-car Systems

1.4.2 Health Care

1.4.3 Military

1.4.4 Telephone

1.4.5 Other

Chapter Two: Global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Brainasoft

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Nuance

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 LilySpeech

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Smart Action Company

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Lyrix

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Go Transcribe

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Protokol

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 NeoSpeech

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Entrada

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Castel Communications

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Crescendo Systems

3.12 Openstream

3.13 VoltDelta

3.14 Voicepoint

3.15 Total Voice Technologies

Chapter Four: Global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software

Chapter Five: United States Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Opportunities

12.2 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) Software Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

