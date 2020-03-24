Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Automatic number-plate recognition is a technology that uses optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates to create vehicle location data. It can use existing closed-circuit television, road-rule enforcement cameras, or cameras specifically designed for the task. ANPR is used by police forces around the world for law enforcement purposes, including to check if a vehicle is registered or licensed. It is also used for electronic toll collection on pay-per-use roads and as a method of cataloguing the movements of traffic, for example by highways agencies.

In 2018, the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition market size was 540 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.7% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

3M Company

Siemens AG

Intelligent Traffic Solutions Ltd.

Genetec Inc.

Vigilant Solutions Inc.

Bosch Security Systems

CA Traffic Limited

ELSAG North America

COBAN Technologies

NDI Recognition Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security & Surveillance

Vehicle Parking

Traffic Management

Toll Enforcement

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automatic Number Plate Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automatic Number Plate Recognition development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

