Automatic Direction Finder Market 2020 | What are the key challenges to the Industry growth?

Automatic Direction Finder Market Summary 2020

Automatic Direction Finder is an instrument that intercepts and uses electromagnetic radiation in the radio portion of the spectrum to determine the direction of the radio transmitter.

A direction finder (DF) can be used by an aircraft or ship as a navigational aid. This is accomplished by measuring the direction (bearing) of at least two transmitters whose locations are already known. When the measured directions from each transmitter are plotted on a map, the intersection of the two plotted lines gives the location of the aircraft or ship carrying the DF. This technique, using the directions to two or more transmitters of known location, is called triangulation.

The global Automatic Direction Finder market was 89 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2019 and 2025.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

Rockwell Collins, Rohde-schwarz, RHOTHETA, Taiyo, GEW, Thales, BendixKing, TCI（SPX）, TechComm, Caravan, Comlab,

Market Segment by Type, covers :

Maritime, Mobile Land, Airborne,

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into :

Air Traffic Control, Vessel Traffic Service, Search and Rescue, Others,

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :

:- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

:- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

:- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

:- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

:- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

