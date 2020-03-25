Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2027

The global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Some of the key competitors covered in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market report are NCR Corporation; Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated; Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp.; GRG Banking; Fujitsu Frontech Ltd.; Triton Systems of Delaware LLC; Nautilus Hyosung Corp.; HESS Cash Systems GmBH & Co. KG; Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.; and Intertech Bilgi ??lem ve Pazarlama Ticaret A.?.

The display panel suppliers included in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market report include AU Optronics Corp.; KYOCERA Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Sharp Electronics Corporation; and Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.

Key Segments

By Screen Size

15″ and Below

Above 15”

By Type

Off-site ATM

On-site ATM

Others

Key Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp.

GRG Banking

Fujitsu Frontech Ltd.

Triton Systems of Delaware LLC

Nautilus Hyosung Corp.

HESS Cash Systems GmBH & Co. KG

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

Intertech Bilgi ??lem ve Pazarlama Ticaret A.?.

