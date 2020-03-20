Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market to 2027 investigated in the latest research

The ” Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market to 2025 by Types (Unit Load ASRS, Mini Load ASRS, Vertical Lift Module, Carousels and Others), and End-users ( Automotive, Aerospace, Food & Beverages, Electronics, E-Commerce, Aerospace, Logistics, Retail, Pharmaceuticals and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Automated Storage and Retrieval System market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant automated storage and retrieval system players in the market and their key developments.

APAC being the fastest growing region in the e-commerce landscape, is driving the need and providing opportunities to logistics companies for serving the fast moving sector. The growth in increased internet and mobile penetration, increasing number of e-commerce players along with increasing logistics options in the value chain has resulted in fueling the e-commerce sector in the region. In order to stay competitive in the dynamic and fast moving e-commerce landscape, the logistic players are in a need to reinvent their storage facilities, and warehouse operations. Also, with the presence of several players in the market, managing customer complexities and expectations are the key challenges faced by the logistics companies. To overcome these challenges, logistics companies are choosing automated systems to enhance their warehouse operations as well as worker safety and comfort. Thus, owing to increased space utilization benefit delivered by ASRS and increased inventory control, the demand for such ASRS solutions is experiencing a high growth in the rapidly growing logistics sector of APAC countries.

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption rate in years to come. One of the major reason for high adoption of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems are, it provides end-users ease of deployment along with flexibility for high scalability. Developing digital ecosystem and high growth of data, as well as developing economies are providing ample opportunities for the players operating in the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System market. Digital ecosystem creates a splurge of huge amounts of data transfer that is possible only after the availability of higher bandwidths. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems on account of their high bandwidth provisioning capabilities become an ideal tool for data transfers.

The global automated storage and retrieval system market has been segmented on the basis of type into Unit Load ASRS, Mini Load ASRS, Vertical Lift Module (VLM), Carousels and Others. The ASRS market is further segmented on the basis of end-users into food & beverage, electronics, logistics, aerospace, retail, pharmaceuticals, automotive, e-commerce and others. Geographically, the global ASRS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

European region is one of the key regions for the growth of ASRS market where there have been highly significant implementations of ASRS solutions by a host of industry verticals. The technological advancements in the region along with a developed infrastructure have been the conducive factors for the growth of ASRS market. The key players profiled in the report are Bastian Solutions Inc., System Logistics SpA, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Vanderlande Industries B.V., Swisslog Holding AG, Intelligrated (Honeywell), Interlake Mecalux, Kardex Group, Murata machinery Ltd. and SSI Schaefer System International.

The report segments the global automated storage and retrieval system market as follows:

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market – By Types

Unit Load ASRS

Mini Load ASRS

Carousels

Vertical Lift Module (VLM)

Others

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market – By End-user

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverage

E-Commerce

Aerospace

Logistics

Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Others (agriculture, construction, oil & gas)

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Australia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

