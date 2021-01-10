Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2027

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market comprises of the storage systems that on operator’s commands are used for either storage or retrieval of products inside a warehouse for optimization and space efficiency needs. The space efficiencies achieved coupled with the rising demands for strategically managed SCM by various end-user industries especially retail, e-commerce and logistics are drastically creating opportunities for implementations of such storage systems in the recent times. The space and cost savings realized after implementations of automated storage and retrieval systems is reaping rich dividends for the users of it and thus, encouraging investments from various corners for further up gradations in the technology.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000329/

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market accounted for US$ 6,507.2 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 13,808.2 in 2025.

Established players in the storage system arena are looking for integration of IoT and robotics to further grab better opportunities. Daifuku Co.Ltd., Kardex Group, Intelligrated and Interlake Mecalux are few of the major players in this market that provide solutions pertaining to automated storage and retrieval systems. These players have major deployments in the Europe and North American regions, as both the geographies are technologically advanced and experience integrated automation benefiting the ongoing business processes

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000329/

The global ASRS market is segmented based on types as: Unit Load ASRS, Mini Load ASRS, Carousals, VLM, and others. On the basis of end-user ASRS market can be further divided into Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverage, E-commerce, Logistics, Pharmaceuticals, Retail, and other end users.

The global automated storage and retrieval systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025 and accounts for US$ 13,808.2 Bn in the year 2025. One of the prime factors that are driving the demands for automated storage and retrieval systems is the need for optimized and space efficient storage systems. Growing population across the globe, is tremendously impacting the demand for multiple product categories in automotive, pharmaceutical, retail, electronics, food & beverage, and many other industries. In order to cater to this enormously increasing demand, manufacturers have increased their productions significantly.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000329/

Moreover, the modular structure of these systems ensure flexibility and scalability. Thus, need for fast, space efficient, and cost effective storage systems along with maximum throughput and productivity, is driving the market for automated storage and retrieval storage solutions, across most of the end-user industries.

The key players profiled in the report are Bastian Solutions, Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Kardex Group, SSI Schaeffer Systems International and Murata machinery Ltd. Among others.

Reasons To buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

Highlights key soil moisture sensor technologies thereby allowing organizations to gain revenues by focusing majorly on select products.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the soil moisture sensor market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as the hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Examine the current and future impact of the five forces namely: bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants, and degree of competition.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]