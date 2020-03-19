Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Demanded Globally by WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Sencorp White, MIAS Group, IHI Corporation, Hänel GmbH & Co. KG, Automation Logistics Corporation

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market is expected to rise by registering a steady CAGR of 9.41% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. Potential business growth in automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market value can be credited to enhanced precision, efficiency, and productivity in the distribution chain, together with enhanced inventory management.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market are WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Sencorp White, MIAS Group, IHI Corporation, Hänel GmbH & Co. KG, Automation Logistics Corporation, Vanderlande Industries, System Logistics Spa, Swisslog Holding AG, Mecalux, S.A., KNAPP AG, Dematic, BEUMER GROUP, Bastian Solutions, Inc., TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Fritz SchAfer GmbH, Kardex Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Nilkamal. , Murata Machinery, Ltd. amongst others.

Get Sample Copy Of This Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Report @

https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-asrs-market-619253

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Drivers:



• Optimum utilization of space and rise in labor costs drives the market growth.

• Increasing demand for ASRS in automotive industry boost the market.

• Improved accuracy, productivity, and efficiency in supply chain, along with better inventory control also drives the market growth.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Restraints:



• Need for technical expertise and periodic training is one of the major restraint.

• The requirement for initial investment also hampers the growth.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Scope and Market Size



Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market has been segmented on the basis of equipment, type, application, function and industry.

On the basis of equipment, the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is segmented into storage and retrieval machines, rack structure, conveyor interface and warehouse control system. The storage and retrieval machine is further classified into telescopic forklifts, manual forklifts, swing reach trucks, turret trucks, narrow aisle forks, rotating forks and others.

On the basis of type, the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is segmented into unit load, mini load, vertical lift module, carousel, mid load and autostore.

On the basis of application, the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is segmented into order picking, storage, kitting, consolidation, assembly, production, replenishment, security and retail.

Based on function, storage, order picking, distribution, assembly, kitting and others are segments coming under automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market. The others segments include waste handling, security, and replenishment.

On the basis of industry, automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is segmented into automotive, metals & heavy machinery, food & beverages, chemicals, healthcare, semiconductors & electronics, retail, aviation, e-commerce and others. The others is further segmented into textile and paper & print.

Now Get Instant 30% DISCOUNT on this Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-asrs-market-619253

Key Developments in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market :



• In March 2019, Rusta, a retailer, signed a contract with Swisslog to expand its warehouse in Norrköping, Sweden. The delivery includes 57,000 pallet spaces, served by 8 Vectura shelving cranes and an associated ProMove conveyor system.

• In October 2018, Murata Machinery acquired Horibe Machinery, a leading manufacturer of machine tools. Horibe Machinery and its subsidiaries are now 100% owned by Murata Machinery. This acquisition allows Murata Machinery and Horibe Machinery to strengthen their core competencies to offer unique production systems that meet their customers’ needs to further increase productivity.

Country Level Analysis of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market



On the basis of region, the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, global presence. Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

Table of Content: Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Report

Part 03: Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Drivers And Challenge

Part 11: Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Inquire here for more @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-asrs-market-619253



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]