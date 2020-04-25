Automated Sample Storage Systems Market 2020-2026 || Leading Players – Cisbio, DiaSorin S.p.A., Izotop, Euro Diagnostica AB, PerkinElmer, Inc., IBL International

Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 833.84 million to an estimated value of USD 2202.63 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.91% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for automated sample storage systems from research laboratory is driving the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automated sample storage systems market are Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation, Inc., TTP Labtech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Angelantoni Life Science, LiCONiC AG, PHC Holdings Corporation, Biotron Healthcare, Haier Inc., ASKION, TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN CO., Swisslog Holding Ltd., LabWare, Kardex Group, B Medical Systems, and Oxford Instruments among others.

Market Definition: Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market

Automated sample storage methods are specially designed for the laboratories so, that they can easily manage and monitor the forensic sample reports. They are widely used in hospitals, chemical industries, biopharmaceutical industries etc. There is an increase in the R&D investment in pharmaceutical and life science is fueling the growth of this market.

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Drivers

Increasing research in pharmaceutical’s and life science are driving the growth of this market

Reduced labor cost is driving the growth of this market

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Restraints

High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market.

The requirement for consecutive electricity is restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market : By Product Type

System Unit

Reagents and Consumables

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market : By End- User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Chemical Industries

Biopharmaceutical Industries

Research Laboratories

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market : By Application

Biological Sample Storage

Compound Storage

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market : By Capacity

Less Than 100K Samples

100K – 500K Samples

500K – 2M Samples

More Than 2M Samples

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Automated Sample Storage Systems Market:

In November 2018, Oxford Instruments announce the launch of their new sample automation system MQ-Auto which is specially designed for MQC+ range of benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) analyzers. This system is specially designed to enhance the productivity and can be used without any experts.

In December 2016, Hamilton Storage announced the launch of new low-capacity automated sample management system SAM HD. It is a reliable solution for the lab so that it can change from manual to automated sample storage. It has a user- friendly touchscreen PC along with INSTINCT S Software.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market

Global automated sample storage systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated sample storage systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market : Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Automated Sample Storage Systems Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Automated Sample Storage Systems Market

