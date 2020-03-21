Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis (2018-2026)

Market Scenario

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is expected to reach US$ 1988Mn by 2026 from US$ 760Mn in 2017 at CAGR of 13.1%.

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is segmented by deployment location, end-user and region. Deployment location is split into indoor and outdoor. End users of a market are classified as government, retail and shipping & logistics. Region-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market

Global automated parcel delivery terminals market is increasingly becoming the preferred alternative delivery solution as it assists in reducing the cost incurred in the logistics chain. Additionally, it helps in growing efficiency in deliveries and generating new market opportunities. These terminals find a high adoption across the globe as they offer excessive convenience to both the customer and seller. The terminals agree the customer collect their packages at any time of the day as per their convenience. The increasing penetration of the internet, smartphones, and the internet of things is more responsible for driving the demand for intelligent parcel lockers or delivery terminals. The smartphones deliver great ease in verifying, tracking, and streamlining the transactions.

Based on the deployment location, indoor location is dominating global automated parcel delivery terminals market. The parcels are easier to maintain in indoor locations as they can be recovered even in adverse weather situations. Indoor deployment is rapidly increasing on the account of numerous benefits offered for instance cost efficiency, less capital investment, and easy installation. In addition, it offers easy collection and delivery of parcels and minimizes the operational cost which is further estimated to propel the segment growth.

On the based on end user, Retail is anticipated to emerge as the fastest increasing end-use segment due to the driver such as ease in handling parcel deliveries offered by automated parcel delivery terminals. After that e-commerce market worldwide and the changing priority of people towards online shopping. Though, a majority of these terminals are unfit for delivery of a bulky parcel, which may restrict the growth of the market.

In terms of region, Europe is one of the projecting regions in automated parcel delivery terminals market which is contributing highest revenue globally owing to immense government support for the deployment of parcel lockers in several European countries. Rapidly rising economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in the adoption of automation is also propelling the market for automated parcel delivery terminals. Moreover, the APAC region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with China contributing the major share. Numerous global and well as local companies are making a huge investment in China.

Key players operating on the global automated parcel delivery terminals market are, ByBox Holdings Ltd., Cleveron Ltd., ENGY Company, InPost S.A., Keba AG, Neopost group, Smartbox E-commerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., TZ Ltd., and Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market to Report

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, by Deployment location

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, by End user

• Government

• Retail

• Shipping & logistics

• e-commerce

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

