Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast to 2025

the Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025. Owing to the increasing demand for high-quality electronic components and rise in inspection reporting accuracy and consistency. Automated Optical Inspection uses optics to capture images of printed circuit boards to see if components are missing, if they are in the correct position, to identify defects, and to ensure the quality of the manufacturing process. It provides a way to inspect for common defects like missing or wrong components, incorrect component orientation, poor solder quality, and lead bridging.

Request to get the report sample pages at : https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-automated-optical-inspection-(aoi)-system-market-bwc19247/report-sample

Growing trends towards the utilization of smaller components, a lot of advanced component packaging, finer lead pitches, and advanced printed-circuit-board (PCB) densities increase the need for AOI. The demand for high-performance electronic components for critical safety systems of vehicles, like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), airbags, and braking systems, has resulted in increased use of electronics in automobiles. Moreover, the implementation of wireless communication technologies like M2M and connected vehicles has resulted in the surge in adoption of electronics components in automobiles.

On the basis of the type, 2D AOI system is the dominating segment of the overall automated optical inspection system during the forecast period owing to lower prices and affordability, mainly for electronic manufacturers. The 2D AOI system has numerous advantages like cost-effectiveness, the ability to inspect surface mount technology, high-speed inspection, and color inspection capability. 3D AOI systems are projected to grow at a high CAGR in the overall automated optical inspection system market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Due to their capability of inspecting co-planarity of components, detecting lifted leads and reduction in false call rates are contributing to the growth of the 3D AOI system market.

Enquire Before Purchase : https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-automated-optical-inspection-(aoi)-system-market-bwc19247/enquire-before-purchase

Geographically, the automated optical inspection system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is the leading region of the overall market followed by North America due to the penetration of several electronic component and device manufacturing companies in this region. The presence of an outsized variety of automobile producers in China is additionally liable for the increased consumption of these machines.

Companies such as KOH Young, Mirtec, Omron, Test Research, Inc. (TRI), Viscom, Camtek, Cyberoptics, Daiichin Jitsugyo (DJK), Nordson, Orbotech, Goepel Electronic, Marantz Electronics, Machine Vision Products, Saki, VI Technology, AOI Systems Ltd., Chroma Ate Inc., and Pemtron are the leading players of automated optical inspection system market across the globe.

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BWC has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826