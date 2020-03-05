Automated Liquid Handling Market 2020 to Observe Strong Growth by Key Players: Agilent Technologies, Aurora Biomed, AUTOGEN Beckman Coulter, BioTek Instruments, Analytik Jena AG

The major areas covered in the Automated Liquid Handling market report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. Competitor analysis is a vital aspect of any market research report which focuses on strong and weak points of the competitors and also analyses their strategies with respect to product and market. The use of newest and advanced tools and techniques used for this market report makes it the finest in the class. Thus, today’s businesses highly demand market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products. To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Automated Liquid Handling market research report.

Global Market Analysis

Global Automated Liquid Handling Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1291.15 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing concerns regarding the handling of liquids by manual labor resulting in greater errors in research studies.

Automated liquid handling can be defined as the application of various instruments, robots, material handling systems, technologies, software and other information. This method is used for disposing, handling and monitoring the utilization of specific liquids, reagents in a particular research study. The combination of instruments, software, robots and various other technologies work in collaboration to dispense the pre-determined liquids for the research study being conducted.

Key Market Competitors-Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Aurora Biomed Inc.; AUTOGEN INC.; Beckman Coulter, Inc; BioTek Instruments, Inc.; Analytik Jena AG; TTP Labtech; Corning Incorporated; Eppendorf AG; Illumina, Inc.; Formulatrix; Gilson Incorporated; Hamilton Company; Active Motif, Inc.; Diagenode s.a.; Hudson Robotics; DISPENDIX; Lonza; PerkinElmer Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; QIAGEN; Tecan Trading AG; METTLER TOLEDO; AlphaHelix Technologies AB and Biofluidix GmbH.

Explaining the Market

Understands the Latest trends:

Market Drivers

• Increasing advancements and innovations in the market is expected to drive the growth

• Lack of technically skilled professionals who can provide proper liquid handling skills is expected to drive the growth of the market

• Presence of new and constantly improving systems is expected to boost the adoption rate

Market Restraints

• Presence of stringent regulations regarding the budget availability in various laboratory & institutes is expected to restrict the growth of the market

• Complications in the operating of the overall system is expected to restrict its adoption rate

Key Pointers Covered in the Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

• Market Size

• Market New Sales Volumes

• Market Replacement Sales Volumes

• Installed Base

• Market By Brands

• Market Procedure Volumes

• Market Product Price Analysis

• Market Healthcare Outcomes

• Market Cost of Care Analysis

• Regulatory Framework and Changes

• Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

• Market Shares in different regions

• Recent Developments for Market Competitors

• Market upcoming applications

• market innovators study

Competitive Evaluation:

Segmentation: Global Automated Liquid Handling Market

By Type (Multipurpose Workstation, Pipetting Workstation, Specialized Liquid Handler, Standalone Workstation, Individual Benchtop Workstations, Workstation Module, Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Multi-Instrument, Reagents & Consumables, Others), Modality (Disposable Tips, Fixed Tips), Procedure (Serial Dilution, Plate Reformatting, Plate Replication, PCR Setup, High-Throughput Screening, Cell Culture, Whole Genome Amplification, Array Printing, Others), Application (Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research, Cancer & Genomic Research, Bioprocessing/Biotechnology, Others), End-User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, CROs, Academic & Government Research Institutes), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

Global Automated Liquid Handling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Automated Liquid Handling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

