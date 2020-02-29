Automated Insulin Delivery Market Research Reports Analysis by 2025

Indepth Read this Automated Insulin Delivery Market

Automated Insulin Delivery , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis of the Automated Insulin Delivery market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.

According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters that are most likely to boost the rise of the market in the upcoming decade are discussed in the report.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global automated insulin delivery market is highly concentrated due to the presence of key players. A large number of manufacturers hold a major share in their respective region. Key players are engaged in strategic developments, such as product launches, approvals, and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in February 2019, Medtronic’s Personalized Closed Loop (PCL) insulin pump system received breakthrough designation from the U.S. FDA. In December 2018, Diabeloop received the CE mark for DBLG1, a hybrid closed loop system. This has enabled the company to launch automated insulin delivery system in Europe. In June 2018, the U.S. FDA extended approval for Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G hybrid closed looped system.

Leading players operating in the global automated insulin delivery market are:

Medtronic

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc.

Diabeloop

Global Automated Insulin Delivery Market: Research Scope

Global Automated Insulin Delivery Market, by Product

Devices

Hybrid Closed Looped System (Artificial Pancreases)

Insulin Patch & Pump

Others

Apps & Software

Global Automated Insulin Delivery Market, by Disease Type

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Global Automated Insulin Delivery Market, by End-User

Home Healthcare

Hospitals

Diabetes Clinic

Global Automated Insulin Delivery Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

