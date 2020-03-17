Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market To Witness Massive Growth | TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Seegrid Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., BALYO, KMH Systems Inc.,

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the industry. Besides, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) report systematically gathers the information about influencing factors for the industry which contains customer behavior, emerging trends, product usage, and brand positioning. This Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) report brings into light several information about the industry that display important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the sphere. By applying business intelligence, the report is organized which provides thorough and extensive market insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study ELETTRIC80 S.P.A., Fetch Robotics Inc., inVia Robotics Inc., Locus Robotics, System Logistics Spa, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Götting KG, KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, JBT, Oceaneering International Inc., Kollmorgen, and Transbotics.

The Global AGV Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 523.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1653.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Businessweek, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Offering (In-Built Vehicle Software, Integrated Software),

By Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail, Others),

Global Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Deployment of AGV in a number of material and heavy components handling in different industries is driving the market growth

Increased efficiency and reliability on these AGV as they are less prone to mistakes than their human counterparts is also one of the major drivers

Market Restraints:

High initial costs for the deployment of AGV makes the market very niche and only a few industries are able to afford them, this will act as a major market restraint for the market growth

Vulnerability and prone to hacking leading to misuses acts as another restraint to the market

