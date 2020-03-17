Automated Guided Vehicle Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2020 to 2023 with Top Manufactures Vanderlande Industries, SSI Schaefer, Dematic and Daifuku

The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.3% over the next five years, will reach 27700 million US$ in 2023, from 16200 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/670204 .

An automated guided vehicle or automatic guided vehicle (AGV) is a portable robot that follows markers or wires in the floor, or uses vision, magnets, or lasers for navigation. They are most often used in industrial applications to move materials around a manufacturing facility or warehouse. Application of the automatic guided vehicle broadened during the late 20th century.

The growing need for automation in the material handling processes across sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, and retail is the prime reason for the growth of the automated guided vehicle market. The growth in the flexible manufacturing system and the increasing demand for customized and intelligent AGVs creates opportunities for this market.

Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market is spread across 150 pages, profiling 16 companies and supported with tables and figures. Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this [email protected] https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/670204 .

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market are Vanderlande Industries, SSI Schaefer, Dematic, Daifuku, BEUMER, Dearborn Mid-West Company, Fives, FlexLink, Intelligrated, Kardex, KNAPP Logistics Automation, Legris Industries, Mecalux, Murata Machinery, Swisslog, TGW Logistics

Market Segment By Type –

• Unit load carrier

• Tow vehicle

• Pallet trucks

• Assembly line vehicles

Market Segment By Application –

• Transportation

• Distribution

• Storage

• Assembly

• Packaging

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Get Direct Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/670204 .

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market

Chapter 1, to describe Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), with sales, revenue, and price of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.