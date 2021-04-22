Automated Guided Vehicle Industry 2020-2025 Global Market Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast Research

The Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025 Rise in the Demand for Safer, More Efficient, and Convenient Driving will drive the market.

Advancements of these machines due to the usage of lithium batteries as compared to conventional ones could lead to a rapid growth of the market in the forecast period. The market growth is favored by reduction of the human labor force in various processes. Automation in material handling across industries, emerging e-commerce industry, rising requirement for workplace safety standards, and growing productivity is expected to drive the automated guided vehicle market. High Installation, Maintenance, and Switching Costs may hamper the market. Whereas, integration of industry 4.0 with industrial automation solutions is fueling the market.

Lead Battery segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over a forecasted period. The lead battery is a mature energy storage technology used in the conventional automotive and power sectors.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Toyota Industries Corporation, Egemin Automation Inc., Bastian Solutions LLC, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Swisslog Holding AG, Dematic Gmbh & Co. Kg, and Others.

