Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (Afis) Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2025 | NEC, Morpho, 3M Cogent, Suprema, Dermalog, HID Global, Fujitsu, Crossmatch, M2sys, Afix Technologies, Papillon Systems

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) is a method in which fingerprints from individuals are stored as digital images in a database. Each fingerprint has features like arches, loops, and whorls that are unique to an individual. The current version of AFIS has been in use only for a few years and has revolutionized the way matches are made. Automated fingerprint identification systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies for criminal identification initiatives, the most important of which include identifying a person suspected of committing a crime or linking a suspect to other unsolved crimes.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

NEC

Morpho

3M Cogent

Suprema

Dermalog

HID Global

Fujitsu

Crossmatch

M2sys

Afix Technologies

Papillon Systems

East Shore

PU HIGH-TECH



Market by Type

Single Modal AFIS

Multi Modal AFIS

Market by Application

Criminal

Civil

The Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (Afis) market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (Afis) Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

