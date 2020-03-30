Automated External Defibrillators Market Applications Analysis 2019-2028

The “Automated External Defibrillators Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global automated external defibrillators market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Schiller AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Cardiac Science Corporation, and PRIMEDIC (Metrax GmbH – MEMBER OF YUWELL GROUP).

The global automated external defibrillators market has been segmented as below:

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Technology

Semi-Automatic

Fully-Automatic

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Size

Standard Automated External Defibrillators

Pediatric Automated External Defibrillators

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Public Access

Emergency Medical Services

Homes

Work Spaces

Private Cardiac Clinics

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



