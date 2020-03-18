Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2025

This market research report provides a big picture on “Automated Barriers and Bollards Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Automated Barriers and Bollards’s hike in terms of revenue.

Automated Barriers and Bollards market operates in a highly fragmented industry with large number of local players capturing limited regional market place. Some leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and adopting new technological developments. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth are rising roadways construction and the number of toll booth in developed as well as developing countries, as well as growth in the implementation of smart city programs and ANPR penetration. However, high cost and low consumer awareness, and interoperability and system integration issues are some of restraining factors behind slow growth of boom barriers and bollards market during the forecast period. The South America automated barriers and bollards market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 5.1% in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned:-

Automatic Systems

Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd

CAME S.p.A

Houston System Inc.

LA BARRIÈRE AUTOMATIQUE

MACS Automated Bollard Systems

Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH

Nice S.p.A

Omnitec Group

RIB Srl

Looking forward to the potential of the boom barrier and bollard installation industry in North America, high per capita income of consumers is driving widespread infrastructural constructions and up gradations in North American region. Major constructions in North America are to be observed in the residential sector whereas the commercial sector witnessed significant constructions for hospitality buildings. Some of the initiatives taken by Government in the infrastructural developments are enabling more installations of boom barriers and bollards. The North America automated barriers and bollards market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Automated Barriers and Bollards market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Automated Barriers and Bollards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Automated Barriers and Bollards players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Barriers and Bollards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automated Barriers and Bollards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Automated Barriers and Bollards market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

