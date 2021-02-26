Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The immune system protects body from various bacterial, viral infections and from other diseases. The autoimmune disorder is abnormal immune response occurring in the body. Autoimmune diseases decreases body’s ability to fight with the foreign particles resulting in attacking own body’s tissues. The autoimmune disease are more common women than men. Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus are some examples of autoimmune diseases. There are various tests commercially available at several healthcare centers to diagnose the autoimmune diseases.

The autoimmune disease diagnostics market is anticipated to grow due to factors such as increase in government funding, collaboration of clinics and diagnostics centers, rise in incidence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Graves and Hashimoto’s thyroid disease, awareness about the various autoimmune diseases, the advancement in medical fields, improved laboratories techniques and others. However the developments in emerging market, advancement in novel biomarkers for prognosis of diseases are expected to provide the new opportunities in market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. AstraZeneca

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

3. Novartis AG

4. Pfizer Inc.

5. Sanofi

6. Abbott Laboratories

7. Beckman Coulter, Inc.

8. Inova Diagnostics Inc.

9. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

10. Hemagen Diagnostics Inc.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of type, product, and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented as localized autoimmune disease diagnostic, and systemic autoimmune disease diagnostic. Based on product the market is segmented as drugs, therapeutics and monitoring equipment, and diagnostic equipment. On the basis of technology, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented into bridge therapy, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARD), topical therapy, phototherapy, helminthic therapy, and recombinant technology.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The autoimmune disease diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting autoimmune disease diagnostics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the autoimmune disease diagnostics market in these regions.

