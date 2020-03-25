Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis by 2025

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Viewpoint

In this Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

segmented as follows:

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Test Type

Antinuclear Antibody Tests

Autoantibody Tests

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel

C – reactive protein (CRP)

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)

Urinalysis

Others

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type

Graves\’ Disease

Hashimoto\’s Thyroiditis

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (lupus)

Type 1 diabetes

Others

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East Africa



