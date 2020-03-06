Australia and New Zealand Data Protection as a Service Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2027 – Acronis International, Amazon Web Services, Commvault, Carbonite

The Australia and New Zealand data protection as a service market accounted for US$ 159.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2244.8 Mn by 2027, thereby registering an attractive CAGR growth rate of 34.3% from 2019 to 2027.

Adoption of data protection as a service in Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry is growing at an impressive rate across Australia. The volume of data generated through various endpoints and mobile devices in banks, credit card companies, and credit reporting institutions are growing significantly. Thus, bolstering data protection as a service market growth.

Market Insights

Stringent data protection regulations for information security to contribute to the data protection as a service market growth

Introduction of advanced technologies and increasing volumes and flow of data, has drawn high attention of enterprises and organizations for cyber security and data protection. With the growing information flow, there is a constant demand for advanced data security software and services. Further, to improve data protection government has taken various initiative, for instance, now Australian organization and agencies are subjected to new obligations under the Australian Notifiable Data Breaches scheme, which came into effect in the year 2018.

Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Data Protection Solutions among Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) provides a lucrative opportunity for the Data Protection as a Service market growth

Small and Medium (SMEs) are more susceptible to data breaches and identity thefts, due their lack of deployment of advanced solutions and services. Moreover, the rising complexity of cyber-attacks and the surging need to protect the cloud-based applications and platforms, for ensuring organization data protection will boost the data protection as a service market growth.

Deployment Insights

The Australia and New Zealand data protection as a service market by deployment was led by public cloud. The private cloud deployment model has witnessed fewer adoptions on account of it being relatively costlier deployment model when compared to others. On the other hand, Public cloud model with cheapest deployment cost has gained the maximum popularity across all industry verticals and various sizes. SME’s have contributed to the remarkable market share of the public cloud deployment model.

Service Type Insights

The Australia and New Zealand data protection as a service market by service type was led by Backup as a Service (BaaS). Data protection as a service (DPaaS) is a bundle of web-delivered or cloud-based services that enables the business to protect data assets. It also enhances the network security and recovery options by a variety of features through the subscription-based model. DPaaS offers cost-effective storage, backup, and disaster recovery options. The cloud-based business model and cost efficiency are the major factors driving the demand for data protection as a service market.

